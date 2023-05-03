Teenage boy opens fire at Belgrade school, killing 1 and injuring 4

At least one individual is useless and 4 others are wounded after a taking pictures at a college in Serbia’s capital on Wednesday, government mentioned. The suspect is a 14-year-old boy who allegedly took his father’s gun to university in Belgrade and opened fire. He has been arrested, in keeping with native police. (*1*) - Advertisement - Police blocks side road across the Vladislav Ribnikar college in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a college in central Belgrade, inflicting accidents. Darko Vojinovic/AP

A safety guard was once shot and killed at the varsity, police mentioned. A instructor and 3 scholars have been injured and taken to an area health center, in keeping with police

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.