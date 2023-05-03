Wednesday, May 3, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

Teenage boy opens fire at Belgrade school, killing 1 and injuring 4

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Teenage boy opens fire at Belgrade school, killing 1 and injuring 4

At least one individual is useless and 4 others are wounded after a taking pictures at a college in Serbia’s capital on Wednesday, government mentioned.

The suspect is a 14-year-old boy who allegedly took his father’s gun to university in Belgrade and opened fire. He has been arrested, in keeping with native police.

(*1*)

PHOTO: Police blocks street around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries.
- Advertisement -

Police blocks side road across the Vladislav Ribnikar college in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a college in central Belgrade, inflicting accidents.

Darko Vojinovic/AP

A safety guard was once shot and killed at the varsity, police mentioned. A instructor and 3 scholars have been injured and taken to an area health center, in keeping with police

- Advertisement -

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

post credit to Source link

Previous article
Colorado becomes the first state to ban abortion pill reversals
Next article
Oklahoma court greenlights abortion to save mother’s life

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks