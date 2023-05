Tragedy struck a highschool graduation party in west Houston when a 16-year-old boy misplaced his existence because of a deadly gunshot wound on Saturday morning, consistent with the Harris County sheriff’s place of job.

Sgt. Jason Brown said that Harris County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the scene round 1:30 a.m. at a belongings located at 8500 block of Majesticbrook the place they came upon the deceased youngster from a gunshot harm.