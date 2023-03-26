GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are investigating after a 15-year-old used to be shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The capturing took place simply prior to 2 a.m. alongside Avenue M 1/2 close to Kermit Courville Stadium.

Details are restricted at the moment, however police had been known as out to the world and came upon a 15-year-old boy with more than one gunshot wounds. He used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene.

According to Sgt. Derek Gaspard, the gunman were given away and is thought to be riding a white 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information will have to touch the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3779 or Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-765-8477.

