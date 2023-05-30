Teen pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking in North Texas

An 18-year-old guy named Stephen Paul Brinson, sometimes called “Steve-O,” admitted to dealing fentanyl-laced capsules from his house in Flower Mound, as in keeping with officers from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Brinson pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking fees and confessing to promoting over 1,000 capsules in the North Texas house. Brinson was once arrested in March and faces a most jail sentence of 40 years.

The medicine that Brinson bought have been blue in colour, spherical, and imprinted with "M/30," corresponding to oxycodone capsules. He used an Instagram account to promote the medicine.

Court paperwork published that Brinson was once the provider for an alleged broker in Carrollton named Donovan Jude Andrews. Andrews was once allegedly concerned in no less than one fentanyl overdose involving a 14-year-old lady. Andrews is expecting trial together with Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano, who have been additionally allegedly concerned in fentanyl trafficking.

Cano pleaded guilty to dealing fentanyl-laced capsules to an individual beneath 21 years outdated on May 16 and is expecting sentencing.

The seek of Brinson's house resulted in the seizure of round 1,800 fentanyl-laced capsules, cocaine, marijuana, and two firearms, as mentioned by means of the U.S. Attorney's Office.