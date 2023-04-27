Teen killed in northwest Miami-Dade, police search for shooter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The person who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy is recently at the run. Authorities are actively looking for each the shooter and the homicide weapon hired in the crime.

The incident came about on Wednesday afternoon inside of an El Portal cell house park.

When detectives arrived on the scene, they discovered bystanders making an attempt to move the teenager to the health facility.

Emergency responders took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, the place he used to be pronounced lifeless.

“He sustained gunshots to the upper torso,” reported Miami-Dade Officer Angel Rodrigues. “The selection of occasions he used to be shot might be decided via the post-mortem effects from the ME workplace.



Police in northwest Miami-Dade County examine after a teen used to be shot and killed.



(WPLG)



The sufferer’s mom known him as Barry Ellis, an eighth-grade scholar at Horace Mann Middle School.

“I was devastated, devastated like any other parent. I was hurt,” she stated. “I hope someone out there, please find out who did this to my son.”

The police may well be observed scouring the community, interviewing witnesses, and looking for any helpful safety photos.

Investigators stated they’re positive about swift cooperation from the neighborhood and hope to make an arrest quickly for the sake of the teenager’s circle of relatives.

“I cannot imagine the pain and suffering that the family will endure upon hearing that their 15-year-old won’t be returning home,” stated Rodriguez.

The police division is interesting to somebody with any information that might assist in fixing the case.

If you’ve gotten any related information, please touch Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.