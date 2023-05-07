Teen killed in front of mother on Selinsky Road | Houston news

According to the Houston police, a 16-year-old was once fatally shot in the top in front of his mother. This tragic incident befell round 9:30 p.m. at an condominium advanced situated on Selinsky Road in southeast Houston.

Reports counsel that the sufferer was once seated in the passenger seat of a parked automobile subsequent to his mother when some other automobile drove in front of them and opened fireplace. The teenager was once hit in the top by means of one of the bullets and later died in the health center.

HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre stated that the suspects fired round 5 to 6 rounds prior to fleeing the scene. The police are in the method of investigating and are reviewing surveillance pictures to find extra witnesses to the taking pictures. It remains to be unclear if the mother was once injured throughout the incident.

