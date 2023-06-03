Teen killed in accidental shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – On early Saturday morning, San Antonio police reported an accidental taking pictures that resulted in the loss of life of a 17-year-old woman. The incident befell in the 11300 block of Woollcott Street at the a ways West Side and used to be reported in a while after nighttime.

The suspect claimed that he used to be disassembling the firearm when it unintentionally discharged, putting the sufferer in the tummy. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the teenager to University Hospital, the place she passed on to the great beyond an hour later from her accidents.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses who had been provide in the kitchen all over the taking pictures, along side the suspect, had been taken to police headquarters for additional wondering. However, no fees were filed, and the suspect’s identification has now not been made public right now.

will supply updates as extra information turns into to be had.