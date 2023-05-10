Teen hiker rescued from chest-deep snow in Glacier National Park

Matthew Read, 19, is in solid situation, in step with park officers.

A lacking teenage hiker was once rescued from chest-deep snow in Montana’s Glacier National Park after going lacking for 3 days, officers introduced Tuesday.

Rescue staff discovered 19-year-old Matthew Read at 11 p.m. on Monday. Two Bear Air rescuers noticed a thermal warmth signature in closely forested terrain and reduced a rescuer to the site.

- Advertisement -

Read was once discovered “somewhat responsive” and was once extracted via a 175-foot hoist, in step with park officers. He was once flown out of the park and transferred to an ambulance.

Officials mentioned he’s in solid situation.

Read hiked the Huckleberry Lookout path on Friday, attaining the primary saddle, the place he encountered a snowfield masking the path, in step with park officers.

- Advertisement -

The front to Glacier National Park, June 20, 2018, close to East Glacier, Montana. George Rose/Getty Images, FILE

Read then slipped into an unnamed drainage at the east facet of Huckleberry Mountain, the place he descended into chest-deep snow, shedding his telephone, water bottle and sneakers. Read then learned he may now not make it again as much as the path and got to work down the drainage, in step with park officers.

- Advertisement -

“Conditions on Huckleberry Trail at the upper reaches are winter-like with snow over the trail at higher altitudes,” park officers mentioned in a remark.

The seek started after he was once reported late to park officers on Sunday and expanded into Monday morning when about 30 other folks with the park rangers, U.S. Border Patrol and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and county seek canine appeared for Read. His automobile was once positioned on the Huckleberry Lookout Trailhead on Sunday.

The Huckleberry Lookout path reopened on Tuesday morning after it were closed for the quest.