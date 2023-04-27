Teen driver, 3 others seriously injured in head-on crash with school bus in New York

Four other folks, together with an unlicensed teenage driving force, have been seriously injured when their automotive crashed head-on right into a school bus in New York state on Wednesday, government stated.

The incident befell round 2:13 p.m. native time in Westchester County, in the world of Mount Kisco.

- Advertisement -

The New Castle Police Department stated officials replied to a “head-on motor vehicle accident” involving a Yorktown Central School District bus and a 2016 Honda Accord pushed by way of an unlicensed 16-year-old from Bedford Hills.

A school bus and automotive are observed after a head-on crash in Mount Kisco, New York, April 26, 2023. WABC

- Advertisement -

The initial investigation discovered that the motive force of the Honda Accord “lost control while rounding a curve, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus head-on,” the New Castle Police Department stated in a remark.

The driving force and his 3 passengers have been transported to Westchester Medical Center with life-threatening accidents, police stated.

All passengers at the bus have been transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening accidents, stated police, who didn’t specify what number of people have been on board.

- Advertisement -

Westchester Medical Center told ABC New York station WABC that 9 other folks overall have been injured in the crash.

A school bus and automotive are observed after a head-on crash in Mount Kisco, New York, April 26, 2023. WABC

Aerial photos from the scene confirmed in depth harm to the entrance of the Honda Accord and the school bus.

Multiple police, fireplace and EMS companies replied to the scene.

Residents have been suggested to steer clear of the world “due to a serious accident and investigation.”

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is aiding with an investigation into the crash, police stated.