Teen dies, 3 hurt in fire near Willowbrook Mall | Houston news

On Sunday morning, a sad fire broke out in a trailer house on Cutten Road near Willowbrook Mall, ensuing in the demise of an adolescent and accidents to a number of other folks, together with a firefighter. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire began at round 3 a.m. when crews discovered one trailer utterly engulfed in flames. While a circle of relatives of six lived throughout the trailer, handiest 3 have been ready to flee unhurt. Two other people suffered burns whilst making an attempt to rescue the deceased 17-year-old Franklin Moncada, a pupil at Cypress Creek High School, which in the end proved unsuccessful. Moncada’s father additionally suffered burns to part of his frame whilst looking to rescue his son.

Fire officers showed that one firefighter used to be taken to clinic for warmth exhaustion, whilst some other within reach trailer sustained warmth harm as smartly. An investigation into the reason for the blaze is lately underway.

