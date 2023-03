- Advertisement -

A person has been arrested and accused in the fatal February carjacking of a woman who died after she used to be shot and then run over along with her personal SUV in the automobile parking space of an rental complicated close to Memorial, court docket information display.

Owen Leonardo Vilanova-Ardon, 17, has been charged with capital homicide in reference to the demise of Judy Walters, 65, in step with court docket information.