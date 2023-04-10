Teen arrested for stabbing, killing John Jay High School student at West Side restaurant, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A youngster used to be arrested for fatally stabbing a John Jay High School student all the way through a combat at a West Side eating place previous this week, data display.

Jesus San Miguel, 18, used to be booked on Wednesday and charged with homicide, a first-degree legal, consistent with data with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that San Miguel stabbed the 18-year-old student, Joshua Eugene Kinnaman, sooner than 2 p.m. on Tuesday at a cafe within the 7700 block of Marbach Road, around the side road from the NISD campus. The affidavit didn’t say if San Miguel may be a student.

The two went to the eating place in combination, sat at a sales space and ordered meals, surveillance video confirmed. At some level, San Miguel mentioned one thing inaudible to Kinnaman, to which Kinnaman responded “I’ll kick your a** right now,” the affidavit states.

San Miguel responded “Let’s go,” they usually started to go out the eating place, police mentioned, including that they have been “smiling while doing so.”

An external digital camera confirmed them go out the automobile parking space and Kinnaman “aggressively shove” San Miguel from in the back of, the affidavit states.

The suspect dropped his drink, took off his backpack and pulled out what gave the look to be a lock-blade knife, investigators mentioned. As he pulled out the knife, Kinnaman approached San Miguel and started to swing at him along with his fists.

After a couple of swings, police mentioned, San Miguel lunged at Kinnaman and stabbed him within the torso.

Kinnaman went within the eating place for assist and San Miguel ran off, police mentioned.

Kinnaman used to be taken to the medical institution, the place he used to be later pronounced lifeless.

The affidavit states that San Miguel went to the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday night time to show himself into the police. Officers advised him he wasn’t underneath arrest and requested if he voluntarily contacted police to offer a commentary.

San Miguel mentioned he did voluntarily touch the police however determined he sought after to talk with an legal professional and didn’t wish to give a commentary. He used to be launched that night time.

A warrant for his arrest used to be issued on Wednesday night time. His bond is ready at $150,000.

This investigation stays ongoing.

