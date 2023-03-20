Team USA vs. Cuba: TV channel, World Baseball Classic prediction, time, live stream, watch online, odds

Team USA is making an attempt to advance to the finals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Sunday when the Americans sq. off with Cuba at Miami’s loanDepot Park. The Americans are the protecting WBC champions and beat Venezuela within the quarterfinals Saturday night time. Cuba ousted Australia within the quarterfinals to succeed in this spherical.

The winner of Sunday night time’s recreation will look forward to the victor of Monday night time’s contest between Japan and Mexico. The championship recreation will then be performed on Tuesday night time. You can view all of the event agenda by way of clicking right here. Now, let’s deal with how you’ll be able to watch USA-Cuba.

Team USA vs. Cuba watch

Date : Sunday, Mar. 19 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 19 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET Location : loanDepot Park (Miami, Florida)

: loanDepot Park (Miami, Florida) TV channel : FS1 | Live circulate: fuboTV (check out at no cost)

: FS1 | Live circulate: fuboTV (check out at no cost) Odds : USA -450; Cuba +340; O/U: 10 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook)

: USA -450; Cuba +340; O/U: 10 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook) Starting pitchers : RHP Adam Wainwright (USA) vs. LHP Roenis Elías (CUB)

: RHP Adam Wainwright (USA) vs. LHP Roenis Elías (CUB) Live updates: Follow alongside

Players to watch

- Advertisement -

Cuba’s roster options a number of MLB avid gamers, together with 3rd baseman Yoán Moncada (the staff chief in OPS) and outfielder Luis Robert. On the pitching aspect of items, they have been led by way of Miguel Romero, a member of the Athletics group. He’s made 4 appearances up to now, compiling 8 scoreless innings that come with 12 strikeouts and nil walks.

Team USA, conversely, is a who is who of MLB place avid gamers. There’s Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado. And that is with out citing J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, Tim Anderson, or numerous different extremely gifted batsmen. Trout, for his section, leads Team USA hitters with double-digit at-bats with a 1.147 OPS.

Prediction

We give the Americans the threshold on paper. Their efficiency has been asymmetric now and then on this event, and Wainwright’s struggles this spring do worry us. Nevertheless, this lineup will have to have the ability to do sufficient injury in opposition to Elías and staff to ship Team USA to the finals once more.

- Advertisement -

Pick: Team USA 8, Cuba 4