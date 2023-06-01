Teacher, deacon accused of molesting girls at Catholic school in North Miami





On Wednesday, a stunning tale broke a couple of deacon who additionally taught at a Catholic school in North Miami, Carlos Humberto Ramirez, being arrested for allegedly molesting two feminine juveniles on church grounds again in March. Ramirez is now going through two separate counts of molestation on a kid elderly 12 to 16 years outdated. According to an arrest document, Ramirez was once a instructor and deacon at Holy Family Catholic High School.

In March of 2023, an 11-year-old feminine scholar was once turning in her classwork to Ramirez when he allegedly grabbed her via the waist after which at the buttocks, squeezing her two instances. A 12-year-old feminine scholar who witnessed the incident was once additionally reportedly grabbed via the waist and moved in entrance of him. The 2d sufferer alleged that Ramirez grabbed her via the buttocks and squeezed two instances below her skirt, feeling his erect penis, however on most sensible of her undies. The document additionally alleged that Ramirez kissed the second one sufferer at the cheek. Both girls have been ready to go away the category with out additional incident.

After voluntarily responding for wondering, Ramirez denied all allegations. However, he was once therefore arrested and ordered to be held with out bond, in addition to steer clear of each sufferers, without a touch thru telephone, social media, or any digital approach. Ramirez’s arrest has despatched shockwaves throughout the North Miami group, with oldsters of scholars at Holy Family Catholic School expressing surprise and outrage.

In a observation launched via the Archdiocese of Miami, they stated that that they had won an allegation of irrelevant habits in opposition to the deacon 3 months in the past and had right away positioned Ramirez on administrative depart. The North Miami Beach police have been additionally notified and started their investigation. The observation expressed sympathy and prayers for all events concerned, as this has been a hard time for college kids, academics, and directors of Holy Family School and Parish.

The allegations towards Ramirez are deeply troubling and spotlight the significance of taking into account the have an effect on on scholars when making choices about who’s answerable for their training and religious wellbeing. It is necessary to make certain that colleges and spiritual establishments have tough safeguarding insurance policies and procedures in position to offer protection to younger other people from abuse. Balancing the duties of the deacon and instructor roles could be a important problem, however it’s one who will have to be met with the maximum care and a focus to forestall an identical incidents from taking place once more. Parents will have to be vigilant about their youngsters’s welfare and lift considerations if they think anything else untoward is going down. Together, we will have to all paintings to make certain that our communities stay secure for everybody, particularly our youngsters.