TCU, Texas, Dallas Baptist among 6 state teams in NCAA baseball tournament

For the primary time since 2013, the NCAA baseball tournament is not going to have a Texas regional. However, there’ll nonetheless be a large amount of native illustration, with six teams from the Lone Star State incomes a tournament bid. These come with TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Dallas Baptist, and Sam Houston. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State additionally secured tournament bids.





Big 12 champions and No. 2 seed TCU (37-22) will face No. 3 seed Arizona (33-24) in the Fayetteville Regional. After an early go out from the Big 12 tournament, Texas (38-20) was once named the No. 2 seed in the Coral Gables regional and can face No. 3 seed Louisiana (40-22).

No. 1 seed Oklahoma State (41-18) will face No. 4 seed Oral Roberts (46-11) in the Stillwater Regional. Dallas Baptist (45-14) additionally made the Stillwater Regional because the No. 2 seed and can play in opposition to No. 3 seed Washington (34-18).





After dropping to Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament identify sport, Texas A&M (36-25) was once named the No. 2 seed in the Stanford regional and can face No. 2 seed Cal State Fullerton (31-22). No. 3 seed Texas Tech (39-21) is about to play No. 2 seed UConn (43-15) in the Gainesville Regional. Oklahoma (31-26) will face East Carolina (45-17) in the Charlottesville Regional, with the Sooners being one of the most final 4 teams to make the tournament.