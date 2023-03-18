TCU March Madness: Late floater lifts Horned Frogs to 2nd round

The Horned Frogs progressed to 7-9 all-time within the NCAA Tournament.

DENVER — (AP) — Watching from the bench for many of final season, JaKobe Coles patiently waited his flip.

- Advertisement - His praise got here Friday night time, a floater from the lane with 1.5 seconds left that lifted No. 6 seed TCU to a come-from-behind 72-70 win over Eleventh-seeded Arizona State within the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“He didn’t have the role he wanted,” stated Mike Miles Jr., the teammate who talked him into coming to TCU and fed him the go that led to the successful bucket. “But this year he’s getting the minutes he wanted. He’s stepping up. In the biggest game of his life, he made the game-winning shot.”

Coles took the go from Miles from the highest of the 3-point circle, dribbled as soon as, took two steps and let move of the game-winner.

- Advertisement - A desperation heave by way of Arizona State guard Frankie Collins on the buzzer ignored the whole lot, and left trainer Bobby Hurley questioning if he must have used a timeout to arrange a play.

“It’s certainly something I’ll think about,” Hurley stated.

While TCU (22-12) complicated to play Gonzaga on Sunday, Arizona State’s season resulted in heart-breaking type. Nobody may just say the Sun Devils (23-13) did not placed on a display.

- Advertisement - They took an 11-point lead early in the second one part punctuated by way of a couple of highlight-reel dunks. One used to be from Collins — with a defender draped in every single place him — and any other from Devan Cambridge, who completed a quick destroy with a backward energy slam.

That’s when TCU began chipping away.

A couple of unfastened throws by way of Damion Baugh — and any other by way of Miles — gave the Horned Frogs a three-point lead with 24 seconds final.

DJ Horne, who completed with 17 issues, replied with a deep 3-pointer to tie it up at 70 with 15 seconds left.

It used to be simply environment the degree for Coles, who completed with 11 issues.

“It was a good shot,” Coles stated. “I’m happy for my team, happy for the win.”

Miles, enjoying on a hyperextended proper knee, had 26 issues, together with 12 of 14 from the unfastened throw line.

He used to be noticeably limping in a while after a dunk past due within the first part. Miles used to be greeted by way of the teacher as he walked off the court docket for halftime, however returned after the destroy. The Horned Frogs wanted him, too, as made large play after large play. He drew a pivotal price past due within the sport.

Miles ignored a stretch of video games in early February with a hyperextended proper knee.

As a lot because the last-second shot, TCU trainer Jamie Dixon credited the win to his crew committing simplest 5 turnovers, which matched its season low. Those turnovers led to simplest 4 ASU issues.

Possibly nonetheless somewhat weary from their travel in from Dayton, Ohio, the Sun Devils took a second to get acclimated. The 11 seed used to be down 11 ahead of even breaking a lot of a sweat. But they temporarily discovered their rhythm — identical to they did two days in the past, after they scored 98 issues in a First Four win over Nevada.

“Just heartbroken for my guys,” Hurley stated. “They played winning basketball all year, played unselfishly, battled and fought and it took a last-second shot to put us away.”

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils are certainly again on target after going 14-17 final season and 11-14 in 2020-21. Asked concerning the state of this system, Hurley spoke back: “Did you watch the game? That’s the state of the program.”

TCU: The Horned Frogs progressed to 7-9 all-time within the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT