Friday, April 7, 2023
type here...
Texas

TCU football recruiting: Horned Frogs get QB commit

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
TCU football recruiting: Horned Frogs get QB commit



FORT WORTH, Texas — After the departure of Max Duggan to the NFL Draft, TCU is re-tooling its quarterback room with a neighborhood product.

“After much consideration, I’m proud to announce my commitment to Texas Christian University,” Hejny stated in a statement. “As someone who has grown up with purple in my blood, becoming a Horned Frog is a lifelong dream come true.”

- Advertisement -

Hejny will likely be TCU’s first dedication to the category of 2024. He led Aledo to a 14-2 file and the Class 5A-Division I state championship in 2022. Hejny is a 5-foot-11-inch, 185-pound twin danger quarterback who’s ranked the No. 44 quarterback nationally in line with the 247Sports composite rankings.

Hejny held gives from California, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, Duke, North Texas, UTSA, Nebraska, and others. Hejny’s dedication comes after he visited TCU ultimate weekend.

- Advertisement -



tale through Source link

Previous article
Police: 4 dead in plane crash off Florida’s Gulf Coast
Next article
Salmon fishing season canceled for most of West Coast

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks