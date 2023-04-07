TCU football recruiting: Horned Frogs get QB commit







FORT WORTH, Texas — After the departure of Max Duggan to the NFL Draft, TCU is re-tooling its quarterback room with a neighborhood product.

“After much consideration, I’m proud to announce my commitment to Texas Christian University,” Hejny stated in a statement. “As someone who has grown up with purple in my blood, becoming a Horned Frog is a lifelong dream come true.”

Hejny will likely be TCU's first dedication to the category of 2024. He led Aledo to a 14-2 file and the Class 5A-Division I state championship in 2022. Hejny is a 5-foot-11-inch, 185-pound twin danger quarterback who's ranked the No. 44 quarterback nationally in line with the 247Sports composite rankings.

Hejny held gives from California, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, Duke, North Texas, UTSA, Nebraska, and others. Hejny’s dedication comes after he visited TCU ultimate weekend.

