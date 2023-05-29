TCU beats Oklahoma State 12-5 to claim Big 12 Tournament title

TCU (37-22) has secured their 2d Big 12 Tournament championship in 3 years as they beat Oklahoma State 12-5 within the title conflict on Sunday night time. Luke Boyers and Brayden Taylor each hit house runs whilst Luke Savage pitched 4 scoreless innings in aid, serving to TCU succeed in a victory for the 6th time in a row on the event and outscore its warring parties 48-15 in 4 video games. With this win, TCU has certified for 8 out of the remaining 9 NCAA Tournaments.

Boyers' three-run shot within the best of the second one capped a four-run lead for TCU. Tre Richardson hit a two-RBI double, and Austin Davis singled to middle within the 3rd to deliver them house sooner than Kurtis Byrne hit a unmarried and make it 8-0.

In the ground of the similar inning, Roc Riggio singled and loaded the bases with Carson Benge an Chase Adkison each getting hit through a pitch. Nolan Schubart drew a stroll to give Oklahoma its first run as Tyler Wulfert reached a fielder’s selection, and Savage caused a grounder to Taylor for the inning-ending double play, combating Oklahoma from scoring extra.

Savage (4-4) contributed to its win with two strikeouts, permitting simply two hits and one stroll.

Oklahoma State (41-18) controlled to stay inside of succeed in thank you to Nolan Schubart's efficiency, who went 2 for three with 4 RBIs, together with a three-run house run. Although they misplaced their first spherical towards Oklahoma, the Cowboys gained 4 video games in 3 days, together with two wins over Texas Tech, to get to the finals.