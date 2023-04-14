Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour adds to hotel revenue increase in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of Taylor Swift enthusiasts covered up out of doors Raymond James to get into the stadium as quickly because the gates opened.

The Eras Tour approach large trade to the Tampa Bay space.

Swift is enjoying on the stadium for 3 consecutive nights. Fans got here from all over the place the rustic, together with some from South Carolina.

“It was quite the investment. Our tickets were around $350 each. We flew here. We have a hotel. We also rented a car so I mean, this is probably a $2,000-$3,000 trip when it’s all said and done for us,” mentioned Veronica Hill, who traveled from South Carolina.

The closing time Swift performed at Raymond James Stadium was once right through her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

“She’s all about supporting other women, and even when people put her down, she comes out here even bigger and better. She literally closed down Ticketmaster,” mentioned Kelly Uphold, a Taylor Swift fan.

Santiago Corrada, the President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, mentioned inns had been just about offered out the closing time Swift was once in the town. He expects a an identical tale for this excursion. He mentioned for the previous 22 consecutive months, the Tampa Bay space has noticed record-breaking hotel revenue numbers.

“Preliminary numbers already show it’s going to be a record-setting weekend for the industry and for our community and that’s obvious. We’re the only show in Florida, three nights in a row, sold out,” mentioned Corrada.

Hotel Haya in Ybor City opened right through the pandemic about two years in the past. Peter Wright, Hotel Haya General Manager, mentioned hotel occupancy has greater this weekend.

“The impact Taylor Swift has had to Tampa Bay and the outside areas has been pretty significant,” mentioned Peter Wright, General Manager at Hotel Haya.

Kelly Uphold mentioned she has been a fan for greater than a decade.

“I just spent $100 dollars to park, so there you go, so it’s great for the economy, great for Tampa, it’s great for Florida and I spent a lot of money. We won’t talk about the ticket prices,” laughed Uphold.