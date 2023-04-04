Taylor Swift gifts well-known Arlington crosswalk dancer her hat

Jaylan Ford, 20, has been dancing in entrance of The Parks Mall for years and is a diehard ‘Swiftie’

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jaylan Ford’s popularity comes from his day by day performances on the nook of South Cooper Street and Pleasant Ridge Road in Arlington.

- Advertisement - “It just became a thing, you know, and then the next day I started dancing and then everybody started to like it,” he stated.

His level is the crosswalks in entrance of The Parks Mall dancing for hours at a time and spinning indicators for companies to earn a living.

“This is my hobby but now I get paid for doing it,” he stated. “I do this every day, the cold, rain, hot, man I just do it every day.”

- Advertisement - Ford has autism, and his circle of relatives stated the rhythm and regimen click on with him, so the performances are on now in yr 3. Daily honks and waves from drivers was a big social media following, however the native famous person has an idol of his personal.

The commonplace soundtrack to Ford’s dances is Taylor Swift. When the superstar introduced her “Eras Tour” can be coming to AT&T Stadium, neighborhood individuals got here in combination to arrange a GoFundMe to get him a price tag.

Ford spent $1,500 to shop for a ground seat only a few rows from the level.

- Advertisement - “I’m really thankful,” Ford stated. “I’m just really thankful.”

During Sunday’s live performance, as Swift performed “22,” Ford went from excited to enchanted after safety were given his consideration.

“The security guards were like, ‘hey, sir, come here right now,’” he stated. “I’m like, ‘am I in trouble? Did I do something?’”

They pulled him previous the group and a barrier subsequent to the level the place Swift passed him her hat all through the sold-out display.

“What ask can I ask for from my favorite idol? Like my favorite singer of all time,” he stated. “It’s at home protected, protected, protected at all costs under my blankets. I’m saving that hat with my life.”

Ford’s favourite Swift album is “Lover,” however Monday he was once running his approach thru “Midnights.”

Ford will get paid for his promoting paintings however believes his actual activity is spreading happiness.

“It feels good to be known for something that you like to do,” he stated. “No matter what, stay happy, stay positive, keep going.”

Considering his day by day sure have an effect on, getting the hat may just simply be referred to as karma.