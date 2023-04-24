Taylen Mosley, 2, died from drowning, medical examiner says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It has been introduced via government {that a} infant who used to be discovered lifeless in Lake Maggiore ultimate month following the homicide of his mom drowned. The St. Pete Police showed on Monday that 2-year-old Taylen Mosley drowned, finishing a frantic seek for him after his frame used to be discovered within the mouth of an alligator in Lake Maggiore on March 31. Taylen’s mom, Pashun Jeffery, 20, used to be came upon stabbed to dying of their condo the day ahead of.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner made the choice about Taylen’s reason behind dying.

Thomas Mosley, 21, is dealing with two counts of first-degree homicide within the dying of his son and Jeffrey.

Jeffrey’s circle of relatives changed into nervous on March 30 after they did not listen from her. They had ultimate observed Jeffrey and Taylen the former night round 5:30 p.m. when Jeffrey had hosted a party for Thomas. Neighbors later mentioned that they heard a commotion that night time at round 8:30 p.m.

The control at her condo complicated have been known as via Jeffrey’s circle of relatives on March 30, which ended in the invention of her frame. Her frame confirmed that she were stabbed greater than 100 occasions. After her frame used to be discovered, government straight away introduced a seek for Taylen, which ended 24 hours later when he used to be discovered within the lake.

According to court docket paperwork, at the night time of March 29 when Jeffrey used to be killed, Thomas Mosley went to his mom’s space with critical cuts on his arms and hands. He later checked himself into the sanatorium. During the seek for Taylen, government mentioned that Thomas used to be an individual of passion and he used to be uncooperative with them. Thomas used to be arrested on March 31.

