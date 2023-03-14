Tata Technologies IPO Date, Review, Price, Allotment, Analysis 2023

Tata Technologies IPO Details: Tata Technologies IPO date isn’t fastened but, the IPO is to hit the marketplace quickly because the company filed the DRHP with SEBI. Tata Technologies IPO to lift round ₹[.] crores by means of IPO that accommodates be offering on the market as much as 95,708,984 fairness stocks of ₹2 every. The Offer for Sales is composed of as much as 81.13 million fairness stocks by way of Tata Motors, as much as 9.72 million fairness stocks by way of Alpha TC Holdings Pte and as much as 4.86 million fairness stocks by way of Tata Capital Growth Fund I. The retail quota is 35%, QIB is 50%, and HNI is 15%.

Tata Motors’ arm Tata Technologies IPO would be the first Tata Group IPO since 2004 when the TCS IPO hit the marketplace. As consistent with the present information Tata Motors holds a 74.69% stake, Alpha TC Holdings Pte has a 7.26% stake, and Tata Capital Growth Fund I has a three.63% stake in Tata Technologies.

Tata Technologies Limited is a Tata Group of businesses that gives services and products in engineering and design, product lifecycle control, production, product construction, and IT provider control. They cater to the industries like automobile, and aerospace unique apparatus producers and their providers. They are energetic within the nations like North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.

- Advertisement -

Tata Technologies is the fifteenth greatest IT corporate within the Fortune India Infotech Industry score. They perform from 25 nations that come with paintings drive of greater than 11000 workers, and round 4000 execs international. The corporate is headquartered in Pune, and regionals are headquartered in the United States.

Tata Technologies unlisted stocks is buying and selling within the vary of ₹800 to ₹900 face worth of ₹2.

Objects of the Issue

Utilisation of the Offer proceeds by way of Selling Shareholders

Offer Expenses

Tata Technologies IPO Review (Apply or Not)

Brokerage Firm IPO Review

Capital Market: To be up to date quickly

Religare Broking: To be up to date quickly

Hem Securities: To be up to date quickly

Arihant Capital: To be up to date quickly

IPO Open: 2023 IPO Close: 2023 IPO Size: Approx 95,708,984 Equity Shares Offer for Sale: Approx 95,708,984 Equity Shares Face Value: ₹2 Per Equity Share IPO Price Band: ₹[.] to ₹[.] Per Share IPO Listing on: BSE & NSE Retail Quota: 35% QIB Quota: 50% NII Quota: 15% Discount: N/A DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here Anchor Investors List: Click Here

Tata Technologies IPO Market Lot

The Tata Technologies IPO minimal marketplace lot is [.] stocks with ₹[.] utility quantity. The retail traders can observe up-to 13 a lot with [.] stocks or ₹[.] quantity.

Application Lot Size Shares Amount Retail Minimum 1 – ₹- Retail Maximum 13 – ₹- S-HNI Minimum 14 – ₹- B-HNI Minimum 68 – ₹-

- Advertisement -

The Tata Technologies IPO date is 2023 and the shut date is 2023. The Tata Technologies IPO allotment shall be finalized on 2023 and the IPO record on 2023.

Price Band Announcement: 2023 Anchor Investors Allotment: 2023 IPO Open Date: 2023 IPO Close Date: 2023 Basis of Allotment: 2023 Refunds: 2023 Credit to Demat Account: 2023 Tata Technologies IPO Listing Date: 2023

You can take a look at IPO subscription standing and IPO allotment standing on their respective pages.

Tata Technologies IPO Form

How to use for the Tata Technologies IPO? You can observe for Tata Technologies IPO by means of ASBA to be had on your checking account. Just move to the net financial institution login and observe by means of your checking account by way of settling on the Tata Technologies IPO within the Invest segment. The different possibility is you’ll observe for Tata Technologies IPO by means of IPO bureaucracy downloaded by means of NSE and BSE. Check out the Tata Technologies bureaucracy – Click BSE Forms & NSE Forms clean IPO bureaucracy obtain, fill, and publish on your financial institution or along with your dealer.

- Advertisement -

Tata Technologies Company Financial Report

₹ in Crores Year Revenue Expense PAT 2020 ₹2897 ₹2496 ₹252 2021 ₹2426 ₹2105 ₹239 2022 ₹3578 ₹2992 ₹437 2023 9M ₹3052 ₹2516 ₹407

Tata Technologies IPO Valuation – FY2022

Check Tata Technologies IPO valuations element like Earning Per Share (EPS), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV) main points.

Earning Per Share (EPS): ₹10.77 consistent with Equity Share Price/Earning P/E Ratio: N/A Return on Net Worth (RoNW): 19.16% Net Asset Value (NAV): ₹545.40 consistent with Equity Share

Peer Group

KPIT Technologies Limited

L&T Technology Services Limited

Tata Elxsi Limited

Tata Technologies IPO Registrar

Link Intime India Private Limited

C 101, 1st Floor, 247 Park,

L.B.S Marg Vikhroli West, Mumbai 400 083

Maharashtra, India

Tel: +91 810 811 4949

Electronic mail: [email protected]

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check

Check Tata Technologies IPO allotment standing on Linkintime site allotment URL. Click Here

Tata Technologies IPO Lead Managers

JM Financial Ltd

BofA Securities

Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd

Company Address

Tata Technologies Limited

Plot No. 25, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park,

Hinjawadi, Pune 411 057,

Maharashtra, India

Telephone: +91 20 6652 9090

Contact Person: Vikrant Gandhe

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Electronic mail: [email protected]

Website: www.tatatechnologies.com

Tata Technologies IPO FAQs

What is Tata Technologies IPO? Tata Technologies IPO is a main-board IPO. They are going to lift ₹[.] Crores by means of IPO. The factor is priced at ₹[.] to ₹[.] pr fairness proportion. The IPO is to be indexed on BSE & NSE. When Tata Technologies IPO will open? The IPO is to open on 2023 for QIB, NII, and Retail Investors. What is Tata Technologies IPO Investors Portion? The traders’ portion for QIB is 50%, NII is 15%, and Retail is 35%. How to Apply the Tata Technologies IPO? You can observe for Tata Technologies IPO by means of ASBA on-line by means of your checking account. You too can observe for ASBA on-line by means of UPI thru your inventory agents. You too can observe by means of your inventory agents by way of filling up the offline shape. How to Apply the Tata Technologies IPO thru Zerodha? Log in to Console in Zerodha Website or in Application. Go to Portfolio and Click on IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Tata Technologies”. Click on Bid Button. Enter your UPI ID, Quantity, and Price. Submit IPO Application Form. Now move on your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Zerodha How to Apply the Tata Technologies IPO thru Upstox? Log in to the Upstox Application along with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Tata Technologies”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your Application. Now move on your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Upstox How to Apply the Tata Technologies IPO thru Paytm Money? Log in to Paytm Money Application along with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Tata Technologies”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your Application. Now move on your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Paytm Money What is Tata Technologies IPO Size? Tata Technologies IPO measurement is ₹[.] crores. What is Tata Technologies IPO Price Band? Tata Technologies IPO Price Band is ₹[.] to ₹[.]. What is Tata Technologies IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size? The minimal bid is [.] Shares with ₹[.] quantity whilst the utmost bid is [.] stocks with ₹[.]. What is the Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Date? Tata Technologies IPO allotment date is 2023.

What is the Tata Technologies IPO Listing Date? Tata Technologies IPO record date is 2023. The IPO is to checklist on BSE and NSE.

Note: The Tata Technologies IPO value band and date aren’t formally introduced but. The IPO gray marketplace top class (Tata Technologies IPO Premium) shall be added to the IPO gray marketplace web page as it is going to get started).

Follow for the Upcoming IPO news and their opinions, additionally stay following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our newest movies, subscribe to our YouTube channel.