Taste Addison: What To Know Before You Go







Remember to mark your calendars for June 2-3, 2023, as a result of the yearly Taste Addison pageant is again! Originating in 1993, this match will get higher yearly and provides a complete exhibit of the whole thing Addison has to supply. Come be entertained via musical visitors, bask in delectable delicacies from native eateries, savor wine and spirits tastings, and be captivated via distinctive performances, all absolute best for the entire circle of relatives.

Taste Addison

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 | 6 p.m. to twelve a.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 2 p.m. to twelve a.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison, TX 75001

Event entrances are positioned alongside Quorum Drive between Addison Circle and Festival Way.

- Advertisement -

Tickets

Purchase tickets at TasteAddisonTexas.com

General admission: $15 for ages 13+, $5 for ages 6-12, and unfastened for ages 5 and more youthful. Purchase tickets upfront; onsite acquire is by way of card solely.

VIP: $60 contains single-day admission, two beverage tokens (legitimate at Festival Beverage Tents), two Taste Bite vouchers (legitimate at any meals sales space), get admission to to Main Stage Viewing Deck (restricted capability), get admission to to VIP Lounge (air-conditioned indoor seating, non-public restrooms, meals for acquire, unique leisure). VIP tickets are required for every age to get admission to reserved spaces (aside from for babies three hundred and sixty five days and more youthful). A restricted amount is to be had.

- Advertisement -

VIP Reserved Parking: $25. An online-only add-on to VIP tickets, a restricted amount of reserved VIP parking is to be had on the Addison Conference and Theatre Center automobile parking space (15650 Addison Road).

Hotel programs: Book a Taste Addison lodge package deal and experience particular charges on high quality lodging, 4 basic admission tickets, and get admission to to stage-front viewing. Guests must request a lodge package deal voucher at check-in at taking part accommodations to provide on the match.

Food

Food is via a long way an important function of Taste Addison, therefore the identify. The pageant gives an array of dishes from Addison eating places and native concessionaires. Alongside their common menu, each and every dealer additionally gifts a tasty number of Taste Bites, together with small dishes, snacks, and appetizers, all priced at $5 or much less.

- Advertisement -

Click here to view the entire record of distributors.

Parking

Parking choices come with: the Millennium Garage (15455 N. Dallas Parkway), Colonnade Garage (15305 N. Dallas Parkway), Addison Circle One Garage (15601 N. Dallas Parkway), and Addison Circle Two Garage (15725 N. Dallas Parkway). Accessible parking is to be had on the DART Transit Center (4925 Arapaho Road).

Music

Friday Main Stage

6:30pm: Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces

8:45pm: Emerald City Presents

10:45pm: Swae Lee

Friday Bowl Stage

6pm: Marissa Chibli

7pm: Super Kilo

9pm: Graceland Ninjaz

Saturday Main Stage

2:30pm: Van Full of Nuns

4:30pm: Meet Me @ The Altar

6:30pm: Hawthorne Heights

8:30pm: Story of the Year

10:30pm: 3OH!3

Saturday Bowl Stage

2pm: Penny and the Flamethrowers

3:45pm: David Chicken’s Kid Show

5pm: The Haywire Band

6:30pm: Belly Dancers

7pm: Zac Harmon

8:30pm: Fire Performer

9pm: Extended Play Band