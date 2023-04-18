Tarrant County elections admin resigns, points to county judge

Heider Garcia wrote in his resignation letter, “my formula to ‘administer a quality transparent election’ stands on respect and zero politics.”

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County is on the lookout for a brand new individual to run its elections after administrator Heider Garcia resigned on Monday.

WFAA received his resignation letter, which points to political power from Republican county Judge Tim O'Hare as the rationale in the back of leaving the post.

With early vote casting within the May 6 general election only a week away, Garcia mentioned he plans to keep in his present function till June 23.

“He’s a really effective elections administrator,” Jessica Huseman, the editorial director at Votebeat, mentioned. “The former secretary of state, John Scott, described him to us as the prototype of what you want.”

Garcia is recently serving the vice chairman of the Texas Association of Election Administrators (TAEA).

Brazos County elections administrator and TAEA president Trudy Hancock mentioned in a remark, “He was open and transparent with his processes. He had a successful forensic audit that was performed by the Secretary of State’s office. His departure will be a detriment to the voters of Tarrant County.”

“Putting elections in the hands of an inexperienced person means worse outcomes for voters,” Huseman mentioned.

Garcia's resignation letter thanked county administrator GK Maenius for his toughen and management.

At the top of the letter, Garcia addresses O’Hare, pronouncing, “my formula to ‘administer a quality transparent election’ stands on respect and zero politics; compromising on these values is not an option for me. You made it clear in our last meeting that your formula is different.”

News of Garcia’s resignation gained an instantaneous reaction from native leaders.

Alisa Simmons, a Democratic county commissioner, wrote on Twitter, “It is unfortunate that a stellar county Elections Administrator, who has operated an office void of political interests, is forced to resign. This is what you get when you have commissioners court members playing political chess with our elections process.”

“He’s clearly fostering an environment when Heider doesn’t feel like he can continue to be a professional elections administrator,” Allison Campolo, the Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair, mentioned.

Campolo blames O’Hare, who campaigned on election integrity and reducing the county’s price range, for politicizing vote casting.

“It’s a really scary prospect. If we can’t keep somebody as dedicated and professional as Heider as our EA here in Tarrant then who’s going to be next,” she mentioned. “We were afraid to elect him as a county judge and that came true today, that extremist politicization of our voting rights.”

In a remark, O’Hare mentioned he’ll name a gathering quickly to get started on the lookout for a substitute, including, “I want nothing more than quality, transparent elections… Mr. Garcia voluntarily resigned his position, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Garcia didn’t reply to requests for touch upon Monday.

He has served within the function for 5 years. O’Hare was once a commissioner and a part of the unanimous vote to be offering Garcia the function in 2018.

Since being elected judge in 2022, O’Hare has sparred with Garcia in commissioner court docket conferences, the Star-Telegram reported when O’Hare spoke at a political tournament ultimate week, he mentioned he could be calling for a assessment of Garcia’s efficiency after the May election.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump, who received Texas by way of a six-point margin, known as for an audit of the state’s effects. Within hours, Gov. Greg Abbott introduced the state would behavior an audit.

A final report released in December 2022 mentioned, “Tarrant County administers a quality, transparent election” — the word each Garcia and O’Hare one at a time referenced.

Garcia instructed the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform he received death threats after the 2020 election together with threats to his kids and his house deal with was once posted on-line.

“So many people from all walks of the aisle have found Heider to be an upstanding elections administrator,” Campolo mentioned.

Despite the just about issue-free election and no prison fees within the county for fraud, O’Hare championed Sheriff Bill Waybourn and District Attorney Phil Sorrells for growing an election integrity process power within the county. Garcia has prior to now invited contributors of the general public to investigate cross-check and check the vote casting machines to lend a hand construct accept as true with.

Blanco County is with out an election administrator and Gillespie County’s complete elections body of workers give up after harassment, however no counties shut to the dimensions of Tarrant have endured to behavior elections with out an elections administrator.

“Frankly they’re not being paid to get pressured or harassed on a daily basis,” Huseman mentioned.

She mentioned Republican leaders like O’Hare are growing problems and doubt.