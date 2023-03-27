Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon charged with murder in connection to missing person case, police say

- Advertisement -

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A plastic surgeon from Tarpon Springs used to be charged with first-degree murder in regard to a missing person who police mentioned disappeared beneath suspicious instances on Tuesday.

According to a free up from the Largo Police Department, Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, 44, of Tarpon Springs, used to be charged with murder in the primary diploma for his alleged connection to the disappearance of Steven Cozzi.





On Tuesday, March 21, officials won a record that Cozzi had left his workplace at 1501 S Belcher Road, leaving at the back of his pockets, automobile keys, car, and mobile phone.

However, officials later realized he used to be by no means observed exiting the development.

Office employees informed WFLA’s Shannon Behnken the workplace foyer used to be close down and established as a criminal offense scene. Authorities later discovered a “strong chemical odor” coming from the boys’s rest room the place small drops of blood have been discovered.

“Further investigation found a significant amount of blood in the same bathroom,” the discharge added. “Detectives then began looking for a suspicious person and vehicle that were seen at the office building the same time as the victim.”

Once Kosowski used to be known as a possible suspect, government received a seek warrant to seek his house in Tarpon Springs.

“Evidence obtained from the search warrant” led government to forestall Kosowski on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Tarpon Springs the place he used to be arrested.

The division mentioned the frame of Steven Cozzi stays missing as of this record.

An investigation is ongoing.

Court information display Kosowski is concerned with an ongoing civil lawsuit which he filed in 2019, involving a clinical billing dispute. The regulation company the place Cozzi labored, Blanchard Law, represented a number of of the defendants.

Kosowski’s swimsuit is towards other folks related with the Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery, the place he used to paintings. Kosowski sued for negligence, breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation. According to the swimsuit, he used to be in the hunt for in way over $15,000.

Kosowski had an lawyer representing the case when he filed in 2019, however is now representing himself professional se. The final movement he filed in the case used to be on Friday – 3 days after Largo Police say Cozzi used to be murdered.

Jake Blanchard, who owns the regulation company, tells Investigator Shannon Behnken that Cozzi has labored on the company for 5 years and turned into considered one of his easiest buddies. Blanchard mentioned he used to be in Cozzi’s marriage ceremony.

“Steven was great at his job, very polite,” Blanchard mentioned. “He was the best associate anyone could want. I can’t believe this has happened. We are devastated.”

On Sunday, Cozzi’s mom, Lois Cozzi, mentioned her circle of relatives used to be “frantic with worry and numb with fear over Steven’s disappearance.”

Cozzi additionally shared that her son used to be senselessly stolen from his circle of relatives.

After the news of the arrest broke, Steven’s mom informed 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi, “a wonderful human being, who loved his family, who was smart and kind, has been stolen from us. It is totally senseless.”

Anyone with information comparable to the investigation is requested to name Detective Bolton on the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.