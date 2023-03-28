Targeting Mayorkas, G.O.P. Takes Its Immigration Message to the Border

PHARR, Texas — Inside a school school room slightly six miles from the United States border with Mexico, House Republicans this month orchestrated the made-for-TV second that they had traveled right here for, getting a most sensible immigration reputable to concede that the govt has but to prevent migrants from crossing into the nation with out authorization.

“No sir,” Raul L. Ortiz, the U.S. Border Patrol leader, informed G.O.P. participants of the Homeland Security Committee when requested whether or not the govt had “operational control” of the border.

The solution would possibly appear glaring at a time when a number of tens of 1000’s of migrants are presenting themselves at the border every month, however to Republicans, who’ve made attacking the Biden management on immigration a most sensible precedence — and impeaching Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the place of origin safety secretary, an ironclad vow — it used to be price a 1,500-mile travel from Washington.

Republicans gloated about Mr. Ortiz’s commentary, which used to be reputedly at odds with testimony Mr. Mayorkas gave to any other congressional panel closing 12 months, and conservative media shops performed it on a loop. Though the govt has lengthy lacked a constant definition of what makes the border protected, Representative Mark E. Green, Republican of Tennessee and chairman of the panel, seized on the obvious discrepancy however, pledging on Fox News to interview each border sector leader to “investigate whether or not Mayorkas lied.”