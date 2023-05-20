Target recalls nearly 5 million jar candles





Target is recalling nearly 5 million jar candles because of a large number of stories of jars breaking or cracking. The recall particularly impacts Target’s personal Threshold logo for jar candles. In reaction to this protection fear, Target is encouraging those that have bought the affected candles to go back them to the shop for a complete refund or alternate. (*5*) motion via Target guarantees the security and wellbeing of its consumers, in addition to their pleasure with the goods they acquire from the shop. For breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting, allow browser notifications to stick knowledgeable.

