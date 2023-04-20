TAMU to raise $100 million in scholarships for new initiative

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks introduced the Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative on the Maroon vs. White spring sport on Saturday. The initiative’s purpose is to make upper training on the college each extra inexpensive and obtainable.

“We will reach out to donors as they indicate an interest in supporting students and give them an opportunity to join us in this effort,” Vice President for Engagement at The Texas A&M Foundation, Tom Pool stated. “Whether it be for students that are attending a particular college or pursuing a particular degree.”

Interested donors can toughen by way of giving a present of any dimension, and contributions will also be one-time, endowed, or after-lifetime scholarship items. The college is taking a look to raise $100 million in scholarship budget by way of 2026, however that timetable will also be modified, in accordance to Pool.

“That all depends on the generosity of our donors,” Pool stated. “If history is any indication of donors to Texas A&M University always step up in a major way, and so we’re certainly very optimistic.”

Whether they are a primary era Aggie or the most recent Texas A&M attendee from a protracted line of Aggies, The Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative used to be created so everybody has the facility to get right of entry to upper training on the college.

“This initiative that President Banks announced that her saving University does certainly shows that this administration is interested in making education affordable and accessible to students, across the state and across the nation and world,” Pool stated.

According to the college in 2021 and 2022, greater than $17,000 scholars have been supported by way of scholarships, with over 32% of the ones being first-generation scholars.

