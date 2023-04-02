Tampa’s Chill Dill celebrates 10 years of pickle power

TAMPA, Fla. — Ten years in the past, 3 Tampa pals went out to lunch, ordered burgers and had “a wimpy pickle on the side.”

That unhappy disappointing spear would encourage a strong native trade, the Chill Dill, which makes and sells crispy, briny, actually chilly pickles solely in Tampa Bay and Florida.

“This pickle was born out of friendship,” stated James Dauenheimer, who owns the Chill Dill with spouse Abbie and pal Scott Michalski. “When you take that first bite, you’re going to get a super crunch!”

The Chill Dill is a small native trade supporting different small native companies and farms.

James, Abbie and Scott (all of whom produce other jobs) check out to shop for maximum of their Chill Dill produce in the community, and so they handle 100 small distributors around the state.

Their hottest taste? Gnarly Garlic, every container full of a complete “ice-cream scoop” of garlic.

“It’s not a good day to be a vampire when we’re making Garlics in the kitchen,” stated James.

The Chill Dill additionally sells pickled carrots, peppers, asparagus and extra.

To to find the place Chill Dill merchandise are bought close to you, click here.