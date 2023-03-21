Wednesday, March 22, 2023
type here...
Florida

Tampa ranked amongst worst places to live with allergies, new report says

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Tampa ranked amongst worst places to live with allergies, new report says


TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa has been ranked amongst the worst places to live with seasonal allergic reactions, a new learn about discovered.

According to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America (AAFA), Tampa ranked 18th out of the 100 maximum populated U.S. towns checked out in its 2023 Allergy Capitals report.

- Advertisement -

The report measured tree, grass, and weed pollen rankings, over the counter hypersensitivity medication use, and availability of board-certified allergists and immunologists prior to categorizing a town’s rating in every class as “worse-than-average,” “average,” and “better-than-average.”

The Florida town with the worst rating used to be Sarasota, which ranked 6th, adopted through Cape Coral at 7th and Orlando at 8th. Miami used to be additionally incorporated, coming in at 14.

Wichita, Kansas, got here in first for its worse-than-average pollen, higher-than-average hypersensitivity use, and less allergists and immunologists.

- Advertisement -



Source link

Previous article
There aren’t enough homes in Texas, and lawmakers want to do something about it – Houston Public Media
Next article
Dallas Is The Second Worst City For Allergies

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks