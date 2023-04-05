Tampa Police program back in schools to help teens get summer jobs

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Sydney Hardeman already has a task operating at Mcdonald’s.

And the Jefferson High sophomore is in a position to put the cash she’s earned to excellent use.

“Actually, I get my license tomorrow and I’ve been saving for a while to get a car,” stated Hardeman.

Hardeman and those different scholars at Jefferson High School are studying talents to help them to find jobs.

The program is put in combination by means of the Tampa Police Department and is known as Shielding Our Teens.

The scholars be informed resume construction, how to deal with an interview and the way to get dressed for good fortune.

“I think this would help a lot of people. Like I know some of my friends that want to get jobs. This would help them really take that step, knowing what they really need to do to get that far,” stated Hardeman.

Interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw says in his 27 years at the activity, he is observed that after the group comes at the side of techniques like this, it assists in keeping teens out of hassle.

“The average age that we’ve seen involved in homicides involving a firearm is 17. But any youth that is involved is something that we do, whether it’s a program like Shielding our Teens or Police Athletic League, whatever we can do to help our youth is what we are here for,” stated Bercaw.

At the tip of the three-week program, the teens meet doable employers and confidently get a task.

The Shielding Our Teens program will likely be held at Jefferson High School, Chamberlin High School, Hillsborough High School and Middleton High School.