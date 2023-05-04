Tampa leaders unanimously agree to buy back Memorial Park Cemetery for $100K

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The ancient Memorial Park Cemetery in East Tampa has been the middle of a protracted combat to reserve it. Finally, an settlement has been reached to buy back the valuables, which used to be prior to now outbid via a developer.

The City Council agreed unanimously on Thursday to pay $100,000 from town common fund, which accommodates taxpayer greenbacks, to acquire the cemetery.

Families of those that kicked the bucket and have been buried within the cemetery have argued that it is a beneficial piece of land, and town must have taken larger motion to give protection to it.

The town have been keeping up the valuables for the reason that cemetery proprietor kicked the bucket roughly 3 years in the past. After failing to safe the deed from the property, town moved to have it foreclosed and bid on it in an public sale. To everybody’s wonder, the land used to be outbid and bought to a assets flipper for $18,000. The group has since rallied and put force at the town to get the land back, which it has in spite of everything agreed to do with this $100,000 acquire.