Tampa Bay pipe band St. Patrick’s Day tradition tradition since 1969

LARGO, Fla. — When it involves song on St. Patrick’s Day, there may be one tool that reins ideal above the entire leisure, each in quantity and tradition. We’re speaking in regards to the bagpipes.

One of the rustic’s oldest pipe bands is true right here in Tampa Bay — St. Andrew’s Pipes & Drums.

“If you ever see a pipe band coming down the road, it just gives you goosebumps,” mentioned Bob Barrie.

The St. Andrew’s Pipes and Drums had been a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in Tampa Bay since 1969.

“Everyone wants to buy us a beer, but pipers can’t drink until they are finished playing,” mentioned Barrie.

From parades to fairs to TV interviews, all over the month of March, this nonprofit pack of pipers is booked cast, however thankfully they by no means run out of air.

“The first time you do it, your heart is up in your throat because you are so nervous but after that, it’s just a blast. It’s so much fun when people really appreciate it. That’s really what makes the event,” mentioned Nick Campbell.

George Murphy is from Dublin. He mentioned this crew simply appears like house. However, March 17 is well known just a little another way the place he’s from.

“Totally different, it’s a religious holiday back in Ireland, and here in the United States, it’s one big festival, it’s a big party,” mentioned Murphy.

While the beat is going on for Bunny Pearce, she has been a member of the St. Andrews’ Pipes and Drums for 48 years.

“Believe it or not, I have groupies. I’ve been in this game long enough,” mentioned Pearce.

You may say on a daily basis this crew will get in combination is like St. Patrick’s Day.

“The camaraderie, the camaraderie, it’s unbelievable,” mentioned Barrie.

To see the St. Andrew’s Pipes & Drums in individual, they’ll be functioning at Mickey Quinn’s in Seminole at 4 p.m. and Three Birds Tavern in St. Pete at 7 p.m. on March 17.

For extra information on becoming a member of St. Andrew’s Pipes & Drums click here.