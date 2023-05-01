Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter drowns in swimming pool

Arrayah Bennett used to be the youngest of 4 youngsters in Shaquil Barrett’s circle of relatives.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter has drowned in a swimming pool on the Pro Bowl participant’s Tampa Bay place of dwelling.

The incident passed off at roughly 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning when officer’s arrived on the NFL participant’s house after receiving a decision reporting {that a} kid had fallen right into a swimming pool at the premises, in line with a remark from the Tampa Police Department obtained by ESPN.

Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah Barrett, used to be due to this fact taken to an area clinic however used to be pronounced useless a little while later in spite of existence saving measures that had been taken following the incident, government mentioned.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the Buccaneers mentioned in a remark launched on social media. “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of doors linebacker Shaquil Barrett speaks to the media following the belief of the 2022-2023 season. - Advertisement - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While government didn’t divulge main points across the instances of the drowning, they did ascertain that the investigation stays open and that the incident used to be “purely accidental.”

“”It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident,” according to the Tampa Police Department’s statement obtained by ESPN.

Arrayah Bennett was the youngest of Shaquil Barrett’s four children in the family.

Retired quarterback Tom Brady despatched his condolences to the Barrett circle of relatives on social media on Sunday evening announcing “The Brady’s love you” to the circle of relatives. Instagram / @TomBrady

Shaquil Barrett, 30, is a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowl participant who has performed for the Denver Broncos and is recently coming into his 5th season enjoying for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He entered the league as an undrafted loose agent in 2014 however would pass on to steer the NFL in sacks with 19.5 in 2019. His 2022 season used to be minimize quick because of a torn Achilles tendon.

The Tampa Police Department mentioned an investigation is ongoing.