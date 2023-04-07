Taliban prevents women from working at UN in Afghanistan

The Taliban banned Afghan women from working at the United Nations in Afghanistan this week, including every other restriction to the lengthy record the Taliban has imposed on Afghan women since retaking energy in August 2021.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres mentioned any ban on Afghan women working for the U.N. undertaking in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, can be “unacceptable and frankly inconceivable,” in a observation after the Taliban order used to be issued.

“This is the latest in a disturbing trend undermining the ability of aid organizations to reach those most in need. It goes without saying, but unfortunately, it does need saying, that female staff are essential for the United Nations to deliver life-saving assistance,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric mentioned in a observation Tuesday.

The U.N. supplies lifesaving help to the Afghanistan inhabitants, which has develop into much more essential for the reason that Taliban regained energy in 2021. Several global assist organizations that were running in the rustic left after the Taliban took energy and stopped offering help because of the brand new govt.

“Such orders, as we saw today, violate the fundamental rights of women and infringe upon the principle of non-discrimination. Female staff members are essential to ensure the continuation of the U.N. operations on the ground in Afghanistan,” Dujarric mentioned Tuesday.

Afghan burqa-clad women climb a stony trail in Kabul on April 6, 2023. - Advertisement - Wakil Kohsar/AFP by means of Getty Images

The order comes after the Taliban imposed a sequence of different restrictions on Afghan women during the last yr. In 2022, the Taliban limited women and women’ get admission to to training. The Taliban additionally limited Afghan women’s talent to paintings for global assist organizations in December 2022, however, till this week, that didn’t practice to women working for the .U.N undertaking.

Before this week’s decree, the Taliban tried to intimidate women working for the U.N. through accusing them of breaking get dressed code through no longer dressed in hijabs. The Taliban additionally attempted to intimidate Afghan women working for various U.N. workplaces around the nation through contacting them without delay to threaten them or passing the message to members of the family asking them to forestall working.

Several Afghan women working for the U.N. have already skilled restrictions on their actions, together with harassment, intimidation and detention.

The further restriction additional isolates Afghan women and poses an issue for the Taliban, which is determined by enhance from the U.N. Many women’s rights activists consider the Taliban is the use of the ban on Afghan women as a device to get extra leverage from the global group.

Afghan women stand on a queue to obtain meals assist allotted through a charity basis right through the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kandahar on March 28, 2023. Sanaullah Seiam/AFP by means of Getty Images, FILE

“They are certainly trying to remove women from every aspect of society, either its simple presence in the society or working environment,” activist Mariam Maroof Arvin advised ABC News. “Taliban also use these restrictions as a tool to gain more from international community in terms of aid and to push them to accept their demands.”

The Taliban has no longer confronted critical penalties for the constraints they have got put on Afghan women during the last yr. Western nations just like the U.S. and global organizations just like the U.N. have condemned the movements through the Taliban, however little motion has been taken past that.

“I hope this time the organizations defending women rights and international community as a whole won’t give up to Taliban’s demand and stand firm against them. That will be the only way out of these evil demands. I hope everyone come together in protecting women rights,” Arvin mentioned.