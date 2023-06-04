Taliban claims responsibility for attack in northwest Pakistan, 2 soldiers, 2 militants dead

The Pakistani Taliban or TTP has claimed responsibility for an attack in northwest Pakistan that left two infantrymen and two militants dead

Peshawar, Pakistan — The Pakistani Taliban or TTP claimed responsibility for an attack in northwest Pakistan that left two infantrymen and two militants dead.

The military mentioned in a remark that militants opened fireplace on a safety checkpoint Saturday night time in the Jani Khel house of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in a shootout with Pakistani troops. A seek operation was once underway to trace the militants in the back of the attack.

TTP spokesman Mohammad Khorasani mentioned — in a remark on their site— that the gang performed the “joint attack” in collaboration with any other faction of the Pakistani Taliban, the Hafiz Gul Bahadur workforce. The militant workforce has been distancing itself from the TTP and wearing out assaults independently.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate workforce however are allied with the Afghanistan Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in August 2021, following the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the rustic.

The takeover emboldened the TTP. They unilaterally ended a cease-fire settlement with the Pakistani executive in November and feature since stepped up their assaults in the rustic.