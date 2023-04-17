Takeaways from the Western Conference playoffs with Howard Beck

The Lakers, Clippers and Kings got here away with sudden wins in the opening weekend of the NBA playoffs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Western Conference stole the display in the first weekend of the NBA playoffs, putting in place what must be an amazing and unpredictable spring in the league.

The Western Conference stole the display in the first weekend of the NBA playoffs, putting in place what must be an amazing and unpredictable spring in the league.

The convention favorites, the Phoenix Suns, slipped of their first sport in opposition to the Los Angeles Clippers, shedding 115-110 as newly received celebrity Kevin Durant took simply 15 pictures and the Suns have been outrebounded via an vigorous, veteran Clippers squad.

“It’s one game of one series against a very good Clippers team, nothing means anything yet, but I do think if you wanted to be an alarmist about this, you’d say well maybe the Suns weren’t quite as in-sync as you would hope, and maybe their depth is as concerning as we might have thought,” Beck defined.

In northern California, the Sacramento Kings took an exciting Game One in opposition to the Golden State Warriors as guard tandem De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk each scored greater than 30 issues of their playoff debuts.

"I don't think there's anything that we saw in that game that was terribly shocking," Beck mentioned. "(But) for them to be matching those shots late in the game to hold off that Warriors charge was just super impressive."

The large news out of Memphis on Sunday is that celebrity guard Ja Morant suffered a wrist damage and mentioned his standing for Game Two used to be unsure, however the Los Angeles Lakers however took care of industrial in a 128-112 win on the street. The mythical LeBron James used to be in a position to take a again seat overdue in the sport as younger scorers Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura took over with 20-plus issues apiece.

“The fact that the moves they made at the trade deadline, that you could see such profound payoffs,” Beck famous. “It was just a really impressive performance from them all around.”