T-Squared: Read The Texas Tribune’s annual report

Last year, the staff at The Texas Tribune went to extraordinary lengths to tell the story of Texas, and you can see it in our 2022 annual report. We published 2,000 stories and brought you the biggest news on policies, politics and people shaping our great state. As Texans ourselves, we shared the emotions and experiences of a momentous news year. Through it all, we aimed to serve you, our readers, because we’re in this together. And after years of being forced apart by the COVID-19 pandemic, “together” was the theme of 2022.
In 2022, more than 10,000 members came together to financially support our nonprofit newsroom, serving a high-water mark for our membership community and a vast network of Tribune brand ambassadors across the state and beyond. Members help make our work possible. Support of the Tribune ensures that our stories, multimedia projects, events and newsletters are available for all Texans to read and share freely. Together, we’re building a more sustainable business model for news. If you’re not yet a Tribune member, join by donating any amount, as often as you’d like.
The past year also marked the big return of our public, statewide event series, once more providing both in-person and virtual opportunities for Texans to learn about critical policy areas and to ask our speakers tough questions face to face. Events like The Future of Rural Texas, The Winter Storm, One Year Later, the 2023 Legislative Session Preview, a conversation series on serving Hispanic students and other free events gathered both in-person and online audiences on college campuses and in urban and rural communities throughout the year.
The 2022 Texas Tribune Festival also returned as an in-person experience, bringing together an estimated 9,000 attendees and connecting them with nearly 400 thought leaders, elected officials and industry experts for three days of honest conversations on opportunities and challenges we face as a state. Conversations with guests like Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz, Pete Buttigieg and others engaged, challenged and surprised attendees and led the national news cycle for days following the event. (We already have big things in store for the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 21-23, and hope you will plan to join us.)
Our investigative reporting, breaking news coverage, data storytelling and photo journalism attracted more than 42 million readers to our site in 2022 and earned our newsroom numerous awards. We also saw our stories positively impact the greater good of all Texans, chiefly by holding officials accountable and highlighting systemic issues. This work traveled across the web and social media platforms, finding readers and starting conversations on Apple News, Instagram and republishing partners’ sites. We also actively worked together with local Texas newspapers and TV stations to take our stories deep into Texas’ communities through free republishing. Tribune reporting appeared on the front pages of Texas newspapers 463 times in 2022.
From all of us at The Texas Tribune, thank you for the opportunity to do this work on behalf of Texas. We’re now 13 years in on delivering on our promise to inform and engage Texans on statewide matters of public policy and politics. Together, we’re on a mission to make Texas a smarter and better state.
I encourage you to read our annual report.
We can’t wait to welcome you Sept. 21-23 to the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, our multiday celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news — all taking place just steps away from the Texas Capitol. When tickets go on sale in May, Tribune members will save big. Donate to join or renew today.
