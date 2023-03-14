Audiences will get to dive into the mesmerizing world of ‘Starfish Pickle’ as T-Series Almighty Motion Picture will join hto adapt Bina Nayak’s very best dealer novel into a film. Helmed through Akhilesh Jaiswalthis fresh romance drama will superstar Milind SomanKhushalii KumarEhan Bhat Tusharr Khanna in pivotal roles. Coming to the storyset in the picturesque unique locales of Maltathe film will take you on a hauntingly gorgeous adventure via the depths of the underwater global as we witness a gripping story of grief therapeutic spread prior to our eyes.

‘Starfish Pickle’ chronicles round the existence of a talented business diverTara Salgaonkar who’s a thriller to everybody round her. Portrayed through Khushalii KumarTara is a robust lady who defies social conventions as she is attempting to come to phrases along with her darkish previous. Her existence takes an unpredictable flip when she visits Guruji (Milind Soman) at one in every of his trans-parties. What occurs when she enters his realm? How does that destiny come across exchange her existence?

The crew will start filming quickly currentlythe actors are present process a specialised coaching at a diving faculty to easiest the nuances.

