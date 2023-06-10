Sy’Veon Wilkerson transfers to Colorado as former Jackson State RB reunites with Deion Sanders

Sy’Veon Wilkerson is moving to Colorado, the former Jackson State running back told 247sports. Wilkerson performed for first-year Buffaloes trainer Deion Sanders final season, dashing for 1,167 yards and 9 touchdowns on 5.2 yards in line with raise. He was once ranked as the end to be had RB left within the switch portal and may have two seasons of eligibility closing.

“When I entered the portal, I was in contact with coaches (from other schools),” Wilkerson said in a video. “Coach Prime and all the coaches from Jackson (State), everybody is family. Not only coaches, everybody else behind the scenes, it is like family. So coming here was an easy decision.”

Wilkerson ranked as the No. 36 operating again within the 247Sports switch portal ratings and the No. 434 general participant. He is the 51st dedication Sanders has secured throughout the portal since his arrival to Boulder, Colorado, final December. Colorado stays as the top-ranked switch portal magnificence within the 247Sports ratings after Sanders accomplished essentially the most extraordinary roster upheaval in historical past forward of his debut season as trainer of the Buffaloes.

The 5-foot-8 again began his collegiate profession at Delaware State earlier than coming into the switch portal. He was once a walk-on at West Virginia final spring earlier than moving to Jackson State for a bigger position. Wilkerson provides to a RB room that comes with four-star Houston switch Alton McCaskill, Kentucky switch Kavosiey Smoke and incoming four-star true freshman Dylan Edwards.