Syracuse basketball recruiting: Four-star F Donnie Freeman commits to Orange over Texas, Alabama

Donnie Freeman, a four-star energy ahead hailing from the 2024 recruiting cycle, has dedicated to Syracuse on 247Sports. Freeman selected Syracuse over Alabama, Texas, Iowa, and Georgia Tech. He ranks thirty second within the nation and is the 6th energy ahead within the 2024 magnificence, in keeping with 247Sports. Freeman has up to now gained gives from a number of different faculties, together with Georgetown, Kansas State, LSU, Marquette, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and Xavier.

Speaking to 247Sports, Freeman said his causes for opting for Syracuse: “I chose Syracuse because coach (Adrian) Autry has been recruiting me for a very long time and I’ve had the strongest relationship with him out of any other coach. Also, bringing (assistant) coach Brendan (Straughn) from St. Joe’s was huge. The relationship was already there with them and they have great relationships with past DMV players. I felt it was the best opportunity for me to come in, make an immediate impact and achieve my goals.”

Freeman attends St. John’s High School in Washington, D.C. He is the second one participant to devote to Syracuse’s 2024 recruiting magnificence, following four-star guard Elijah Moore who dedicated in January. Freeman marks the primary participant that new Syracuse head trainer Adrian Autry has secured for the 2024 magnificence since Jim Boeheim’s departure on the finish of the season.

Discussing the way forward for the Syracuse basketball workforce, Freeman published, “The staff wants to get back to the tradition Syracuse has had in the past. They told me they will be dropping out of the zone and we’ll see more man principles. This style of play fits me perfectly because I get to show my athleticism, agility and things like that. No knock on the zone, but man will help me showcase my game better.”