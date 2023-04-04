Swedes arrest 5 suspected of terror, ties to Quran burning

Sweden’s home safety company says 5 males had been arrested on suspicion of assisting and abetting terrorist offenses

STOCKHOLM — Five males had been arrested “on suspicion of aiding and abetting terrorist offenses,” Sweden’s SAPO home safety company stated Tuesday, including the case used to be similar to the burning of a Quran in January in Stockholm and that an assault isn’t approaching.

In a remark, Susanna Trehörning, deputy head of SAPO’ s counterterror unit stated that the case had “international links to violent Islamist extremism.” Swedish public radio stated the suspects had hyperlinks to the Islamic State workforce.

- Advertisement -

Trehörning stated that Tuesday’s arrests got here following “extensive intelligence and investigative work “after the protests that were directed at Sweden in connection with the high-profile burning of the Quran in January and where there are international calls for attacks.”

She told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the suspects were in ”a planning phase” and that they “had not immediately thought of doing anything here and now.”

In January, a far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm where he burned the Islamic holy book.

- Advertisement -

That angered millions of Muslims around the world and triggered protests. NATO-member Turkey said it wouldn’t allow Sweden to join the military alliance as long as the Scandinavian country permits such protests to take place. In Sweden, such demonstrations are protected by freedom of speech.

All NATO members need to ratify in their parliaments the accession requests by Sweden.

Finland which sought NATO membership at the same time as Sweden is expected to join the alliance later Tuesday after all 30 member states ratified the Finns’ accession request, but Turkey is holding out on ratifying Sweden’s membership.

- Advertisement -

In February, Swedish police denied permission for protests involving the burning of a Quran, fearing they could provoke terror attacks or attacks against Swedish interests.

On Tuesday, Sweden’s Administrative Court dominated that freedom of meeting and demonstration are constitutionally safe rights and overturned the police resolution, pronouncing safety chance considerations weren’t sufficient to restrict the proper to display.