SWAT team arrests wanted felon in Garland home

Police mentioned they noticed the suspect, 37-year-old Manuel Acosta De La Sancha, input a home in the 3400 block of Hillsdale Lane. The SWAT team used to be known as in out of an abundance of warning.

SWAT negotiators regularly commanded De La Sancha to go out the home, and police mentioned he sooner or later complied.

De La Sancha used to be arrested for 2 prison warrants, circle of relatives violence attack with prior convictions and annoyed sexual attack of a kid.

The suspect is now in the Garland Detention Center and no bond has been set for both price as of Tuesday night.

