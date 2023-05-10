SUV driver that ran into migrants not cooperating with police





The driver accused of inflicting a deadly coincidence which killed 8 other folks at a bus prevent in Brownsville, Texas, George Alvarez, is reportedly identified to the Brownsville Police Department and has an “extensive rap sheet,” in step with Police Chief Felix Sauceda. Alvarez has been charged with 8 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of annoyed attack with a perilous weapon, with bond set at $3.6 million. Reports recommend that he had cocaine, marijuana, and benzodiazepines, an anti-anxiety drugs, in his device on the time of the crash. Alvarez’s prison historical past contains more than one fees equivalent to attack with a perilous weapon and drug ownership. Witnesses allege Alvarez refused to cooperate with police and tried to escape the scene. He reportedly gave the police a number of false names and has not been fingerprinted or mugshot but as a result of his uncooperative conduct.