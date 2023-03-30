Suspected truck thief fatally shot by vehicle owner who tracked him using AirTag, police say

A person suspected of stealing a truck from a residential group in San Antonio, Texas, used to be shot and killed by one of the most truck’s house owners, who had tracked the vehicle using an Apple AirTag, government stated Wednesday.

The truck used to be stolen at about 1 p.m. native time from out of doors a house at the town’s Northside, San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Nick Soliz instructed newshounds in a briefing.

Three family members that personal the truck used an AirTag to trace the vehicle to the car parking zone of a strip mall in San Antonio’s Southside group, Soliz stated.

“It looks like they tried to confront the suspect, who they saw in their vehicle,” Soliz stated.

Investigators are unclear as to precisely how the taking pictures transpired, however Soliz stated that one of the most members of the family tried “to contact the suspect in the truck.”

The circle of relatives member instructed police he believed “a firearm may have been pulled by the suspect,” prompting him to open hearth. But, Soliz stated, police have no idea if the suspected truck thief had any guns on him.

“Right now, it’s believed that only the victim of the stolen vehicle fired shots,” Soliz stated. “He did strike the suspect in the stolen truck.”

The suspect, a person in his 30s, used to be later pronounced lifeless. His identify used to be no longer right away launched.

It is assumed that the truck house owners known as the police to record the robbery sooner than the taking pictures, however then selected to not stay up for officials, in step with Soliz.

“If you are to get your vehicle stolen, I know it’s frustrating, but please do not take matters in your own hands like this,” Soliz stated.

The names of the individual who fired at the suspect and the opposite two members of the family have been additionally no longer right away launched. It’s unclear if the shooter will face any legal fees, Soliz stated.

