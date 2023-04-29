Suspect who killed 6 drew maps, surveilled campus, police say





NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A former student planned an elaborate massacre at The Covenant School in Nashville, entering the school and killing three children and three adults. The shooter drove to the parking lot, shot through the glass entry doors and began firing inside the building. Police released surveillance footage, which may be triggering, showing the shooter’s attack. The victims included the head of the school, a substitute teacher, a custodian, and three 9-year-old children. Police identified the shooter as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who identified as transgender. The shooter had detailed planning, including a drawn-out map, and “some resentment for having to go to that school,” according to police. President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons and ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff on all federal buildings through March 31. The school has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade and 50 staff members.

