Suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting outside SW Houston store

Police government have known a suspect accused of a fatal shooting that transpired outside a store in Southwest Houston closing April.

The suspect, Jernell Madison, 33, has been charged with homicide for the shooting that brought about the loss of life of 34-year-old Fatorma Gabba Jr. According to the Houston Police, the shooting passed off on April 10, outside a Boost Mobile store in a buying groceries strip situated on Corporate at Beechnut.

Investigation printed that Gabba and Madison engaged in an issue on the strip heart car parking zone, main Madison to pull out a gun and shoot Gabba a couple of instances. Gabba then ran against the entrance door of one of the vital companies the place he collapsed and ultimately died due to the wounds sustained.

Madison right away fled the scene after the incident, riding away with a silver SUV whose make and style are nonetheless unknown.

To assist their investigation, the police launched a 2020 mugshot of Madison, in conjunction with surveillance pictures from a trade situated on the strip heart. Madison, on the other hand, isn’t recently in police custody.

Surveillance Video

(Houston Police Department)



Authorities are urging any person with information at the whereabouts of Madison or any main points in regards to the case to touch the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or to stay nameless via leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.