Suspect sought for 9th and Polk shooting

The worry of a neighborhood circle of relatives has grown since a median Saturday changed into a nightmare in Wichita Falls, Texas, as described by means of them. One of the family members, who prefers to stay nameless, stated, “I just remember walking outside and hearing gunshots and the first gunshot I immediately got hit.”

The incident came about two weeks in the past on May 13 when Destiny Davila allegedly went to the sufferer’s area and opened fireplace, significantly injuring a Wichita Falls lady and hanging her complete circle of relatives in peril.

Once the police arrived on the scene, they discovered bullet shells scattered in the street. The circle of relatives now lives in worry since Davila used to be launched from the clinic and is claimed to be in ownership of guns and thought to be bad.

Brenda Flores, the mummy of the sufferer, mentioned that Davila had no regulate of her gun and fears that she might attempt to end what she began by means of sending any individual else. However, Sergeant Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department believes that the group isn’t in peril, pronouncing, “We don’t consider her a danger to everyone in the public. This was an isolated incident where there was something going on between the parties.”

Even despite the fact that the government deal with that the suspect isn’t a risk to the general public, Flores and her circle of relatives nonetheless really feel uneasy. As Flores defined, “I worry about them throughout the night. I drive by. I can’t sleep. They could have all been shot. They could have all been killed.”

Sgt. Eipper advises the general public to not method Davila on their very own in the event that they spot her, as a substitute they will have to touch Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 and even name 911.



