Suspect indicted on 90 hate crime charges in Southern California church shooting

A suspect has been indicted on 98 counts, together with 90 hate crime counts, in reference to a shooting that happened just about a yr in the past at a Taiwanese church in Irvine, California. The shooting left one guy useless and 5 others wounded. The government reported the day past that 69-year-old David Chou from Las Vegas used to be indicted on 45 counts each and every of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and obstructing unfastened workout of spiritual ideals through power.

On May 15, 2022, Chou entered the Geneva Presbyterian Church throughout a lunch ceremonial dinner following a morning carrier and opened hearth on a most commonly aged workforce of 45 folks. Dr. John Cheng charged on the gunman and used to be fatally shot. Chou, who used to be known because the gunman, used to be disarmed of 2 handguns and tied up through parishioners till deputies arrived on the scene. The government additionally recovered 4 Molotov cocktail-like units and luggage of ammunition. Prior to the shooting, Chou had secured the church doorways with chains and disabled more than one door locks with superglue to forestall the sufferers from escaping.

According to the Justice Department, Chou allegedly acted on account of the sufferers’ nationwide starting place and faith, and he deliberately obstructed their spiritual workout. On Wednesday, Chou used to be additionally indicted on six federal counts of the usage of a firearm throughout the fee of a crime, one rely of making an attempt to wreck or ruin a construction used in interstate trade, and one rely of sporting explosives throughout the fee of a federal prison offense. If convicted, he may just face the loss of life penalty or lifestyles in jail with out the potential for parole. However, California these days has a moratorium on executions in position since 2019. Chou may be going through separate state charges, together with one rely of homicide and 5 counts of premeditated tried homicide introduced through the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Caroline Linton contributed to this document.





A sidewalk memorial in entrance of the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Irvine, California, on May 22, 2022, following a shooting that left one guy useless and 5 others wounded.



Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times by way of Getty Images




