Suspect in Taiwanese church shooting indicted on federal hate crime charges

The alleged gunman in a Taiwanese church shooting in California ultimate yr that killed one and injured 5 others now faces just about 100 federal charges, together with hate crimes.

David Chou, 69, of Las Vegas, was once arrested following the mass shooting at a Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, on May 15, 2022. He is accused of pulling out a semi-automatic handgun and firing right into a crowd all over a luncheon to honor a pastor coming back from Taiwan. Investigators mentioned on the time that Chou, a Chinese American citizen, was once allegedly motivated by means of the political rigidity between China and Taiwan.

In this May 18, 2022, document picture, an individual stands with flora at a makeshift memorial for Dr. John Cheng outdoor his administrative center in Aliso Viejo, Calif.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Chou has been charged with 98 counts of hate crimes, guns and explosives offenses.

A federal grand jury in Santa Ana indicted Chou on 45 counts of obstructing unfastened workout of non secular ideals by means of drive, which resulted in the loss of life of 1 individual and integrated makes an attempt to kill 44 others, and 45 counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act “by attacking the church congregants because of their actual or perceived Taiwanese national origin and Presbyterian faith,” prosecutors mentioned.

He was once additionally indicted on six counts of the usage of a firearm all over the fee of a crime of violence, one rely of wearing explosives all over the fee of a federal criminal offense, and one rely of making an attempt to break or damage a construction used in interstate trade by way of hearth and explosives.

Suspect in the Laguna Woods church shooting David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas, is proven in this police reserving picture launched by means of the Orange County Sheriff's Department on May 16, 2022.

If convicted on the federal charges, Chou faces existence in jail with out parole or the loss of life penalty, prosecutors mentioned. Online courtroom data don’t come with any legal professional information for him presently.

Chou is already in state custody on charges together with homicide with an enhancement for a hate crime and 5 counts of tried homicide in reference to the shooting. He pleaded now not to blame to the state charges ultimate yr.

Chou allegedly attempted to superglue the doorways close so sufferers may now not flee, and positioned ammunition and Molotov cocktails across the Geneva Presbyterian Church, government mentioned. Dr. John Cheng, 52, was once killed whilst seeking to disarm the gunman all over the assault, and 5 others had been harm by means of gunfire. A bunch of churchgoers was once in a position to detain the shooter and hogtie his legs with an extension wire, government mentioned.

Chou is Chinese however an American citizen, officers mentioned. Authorities mentioned on the time they consider Chou’s anger started when he lived in Taiwan, the place he felt he was once an interloper and his anti-Taiwan perspectives weren’t permitted. His perspectives changed into extra radical as tensions between China and Taiwan escalated.